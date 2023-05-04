The Minnesota Twins (17-14) will lean on Byron Buxton when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jose Miranda hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 20 times and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have come away with four wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 15 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.