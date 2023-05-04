Oddsmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lopez has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 6.0 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .262/.342/.553 so far this season.

Buxton hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He's slashed .230/.293/.336 so far this season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Miranda or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashed .259/.366/.429 so far this season.

Vaughn has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .217/.268/.426 on the season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.