Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (17-14) and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 4.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 15 (75%) of those contests.
- Minnesota is 11-4 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 140 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
