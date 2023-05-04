Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (17-14) and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 15 (75%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 11-4 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 58.3% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 140 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

Twins Schedule