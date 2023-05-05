Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.570) and total hits (28) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Buxton will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.

Buxton has recorded a hit in 21 of 29 games this year (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has homered in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has driven home a run in 11 games this year (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

