Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .206.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits five times (17.9%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
