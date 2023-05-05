Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Embiid, in his most recent game (May 3 loss against the Celtics) produced 15 points and five blocks.

We're going to examine Embiid's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 33.1 25.4 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 9.6 Assists 2.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 38.5 47.5 38.3 PR 34.5 43.3 35 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.5



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid is responsible for taking 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

