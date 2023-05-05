After going 1-for-6 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Polanco has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (41.7%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in five games this year (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.