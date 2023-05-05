Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-6 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the White Sox.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Polanco has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (41.7%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Polanco has had an RBI in five games this year (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
