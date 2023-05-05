Friday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (18-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 21 times and won 16, or 76.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 15-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 147 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule