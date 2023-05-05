Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (18-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.
The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67 ERA).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 21 times and won 16, or 76.2%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 15-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 147 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
