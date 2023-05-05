Twins vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
The Twins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.
Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 16-5 in those games.
- Minnesota has a 15-5 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- In the 32 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-15-3).
- The Twins have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|8-8
|10-9
|8-5
|15-12
|3-2
