Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 42 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .401.

The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (147 total).

The Twins' .306 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

Twins batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Ober is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove

