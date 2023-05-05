Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .189 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in five of 21 games this year (23.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (23.8%), including one multi-run game.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
