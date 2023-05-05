Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .189 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in five of 21 games this year (23.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
