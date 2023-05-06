The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • Buxton has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 11 games this season (36.7%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 32 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
