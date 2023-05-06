Carlos Correa -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .198.

In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has homered (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this year (31.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings