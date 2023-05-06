In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-4) 209 -170 +145
BetMGM Heat (-3.5) 208.5 -185 +150
PointsBet Heat (-4) 209 -175 +120
Tipico Heat (-3.5) 208.5 -175 +150

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
  • The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4
Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2
Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

