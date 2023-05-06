The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .179.

In nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games this season, and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had an RBI in six games this year (26.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings