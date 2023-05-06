On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (six of 29), with more than one RBI three times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
  • Allen (1-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
