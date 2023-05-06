Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (149 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.34 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule