Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.
The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (149 total runs).
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.34 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|L 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joe Musgrove
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
