Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) on Saturday, May 6, when they clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (-110). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 9-10 (winning 47.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 2-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

