The Cleveland Guardians (14-18) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0) takes the mound first for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a .77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of .77, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .197 against him.

Gray is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Gray is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians' Allen will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Boston Red Sox.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.45, a 5.33 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.091.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

