On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.806 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 28 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .535. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 110th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 67.7% of his games this season (21 of 31), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

