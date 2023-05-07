Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 56.7% of his 30 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has had an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.73 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
