The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .176 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (six of 24), with more than one RBI four times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings