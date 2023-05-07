The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.320) thanks to six extra-base hits.

In 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 33 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings