Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227)
- The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).
- Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Suns Performance Insights
- With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
- With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.
- With 12.2 three-pointers per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
- This year, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.2% from beyond the arc (29% of the team's baskets).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- At 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth defensively.
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.
