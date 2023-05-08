Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami (6-19-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than New York (5-5-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (41.7%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
- The Heat are delivering 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in league).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets) and 40.8% threes (30.5%).
Knicks Performance Insights
- Offensively New York is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (113.1 points allowed per game).
- At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- With 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.