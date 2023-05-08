The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 206.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 206.5 points 63 times.
  • The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 12.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 71 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 71 86.6% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.
  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it is .659 (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41
Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.0
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.