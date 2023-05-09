If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Patrick Corbin and the Nationals against Logan Webb and the Giants.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the schedule for May 9.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (1-1) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (2-1) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

DET: Lorenzen CLE: Bieber 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 7 (45.2 IP) 5.14 ERA 2.96 6.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Luis Ortiz (0-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

COL: Seabold PIT: Ortiz 8 (18.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.30 ERA - 6.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (4-0) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

TB: Eflin BAL: Rodriguez 5 (28 IP) Games/IP 6 (28 IP) 2.25 ERA 5.46 10.0 K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-2) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (0-2) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

NYM: Scherzer CIN: Weaver 5 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (16 IP) 5.56 ERA 7.88 7.9 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds

NYM Odds to Win: -190

-190 CIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10 runs

Blue Jays at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (2-2) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

TOR: Manoah PHI: Nola 7 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (42.2 IP) 4.71 ERA 4.64 7.7 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Drew Rucinski (0-2) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Clarke Schmidt (0-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

OAK: Rucinski NYY: Schmidt 2 (9.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (29.1 IP) 7.71 ERA 5.83 3.9 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (2-2) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (3-3) when the teams play on Tuesday.

BOS: Pivetta ATL: Morton 6 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 4.99 ERA 3.37 10.0 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -185

-185 BOS Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (2-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will counter with Louie Varland (0-0) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

SD: Wacha MIN: Varland 6 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.2 IP) 5.46 ERA 5.91 7.5 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (2-4) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (0-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

STL: Flaherty CHC: Taillon 7 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (17 IP) 6.29 ERA 4.76 9.4 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -130

-130 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Jordan Lyles (0-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CHW: Giolito KC: Lyles 7 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.1 IP) 3.67 ERA 6.47 8.9 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

CHW Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

LAD: Syndergaard MIL: Lauer 6 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.2 IP) 6.32 ERA 4.40 6.0 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers

LAD Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-4) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (4-0) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

HOU: Valdez LAA: Ohtani 7 (45 IP) Games/IP 7 (39 IP) 2.60 ERA 2.54 9.0 K/9 13.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-2) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.

MIA: Luzardo ARI: Pfaadt 7 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.2 IP) 3.66 ERA 13.50 9.8 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to George Kirby (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

TEX: Heaney SEA: Kirby 6 (29.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (37.2 IP) 5.52 ERA 3.11 9.5 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 TEX Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Corbin (1-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Webb (2-5) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

WSH: Corbin SF: Webb 7 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (45 IP) 5.17 ERA 4.40 6.3 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8.5 runs

