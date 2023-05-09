How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics.
Today's NBA Games
The Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 57-25
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -7.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -298
- PHI Odds to Win: +241
- Total: 213 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns
The Suns look to pull off a road win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 53-29
- PHO Record: 45-37
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -6
- DEN Odds to Win: -238
- PHO Odds to Win: +196
- Total: 227.5 points
