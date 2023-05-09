Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 41-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 52 times, and won 24, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 19-13, a 59.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
