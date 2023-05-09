How to Watch the Twins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 45 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 21st in MLB, slugging .388.
- The Twins' .219 batting average ranks last in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (152 total).
- The Twins' .299 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.130).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will look to Louie Varland (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
