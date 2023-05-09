Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-16) will face off against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (18-17) at Target Field on Tuesday, May 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Michael Wacha - SD (2-1, 5.46 ERA)

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 17 (73.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have gone 17-6 (73.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Twins have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

