Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Padres on May 9, 2023
Byron Buxton and Xander Bogaerts are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the San Diego Padres square off at Target Field on Tuesday (at 7:40 PM ET).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Louie Varland Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Varland Stats
- The Twins' Louie Varland will make his third start of the season.
Varland Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .239/.338/.521 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (23 total hits).
- He has a .193/.271/.378 slash line so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.378/.465 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 27 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .220/.392/.398 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
