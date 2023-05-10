The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In 57.8% of his 45 games last season, Kirilloff picked up a hit. He also had seven multi-hit games in 2022.

Registering a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.

Kirilloff picked up an RBI in 12 out of 45 games last year (26.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (15.6%).

He came around to score 10 times in 45 games (22.2%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 19 .218 AVG .288 .279 OBP .304 .269 SLG .470 4 XBH 6 0 HR 3 9 RBI 12 23/4 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

