Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .185 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
