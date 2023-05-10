Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
