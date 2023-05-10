Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 109-101, on Monday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and added six rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson had 32 points, plus four rebounds and 11 assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 11 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 24 4 3 1 0 3 Julius Randle 20 9 3 0 0 1

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 6 10 2 2 1 Bam Adebayo 23 13 2 1 0 0 Max Strus 16 6 2 1 1 4

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.8 5.1 4.1 1.3 0.6 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 22.7 4.1 5.2 1.5 0.1 1.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.2 8.7 3.6 1 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.3 4.2 3.1 1 0.1 1.8 Kevin Love MIA 8.6 6.7 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 Josh Hart NY 11.1 8.3 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9

