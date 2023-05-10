The Minnesota Twins host the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Byron Buxton, Xander Bogaerts and others in this game.

Twins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 39th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .233/.336/.508 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has collected 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He has a slash line of .185/.261/.363 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .273/.366/.447 on the season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has nine doubles, five home runs, 36 walks and 17 RBI (31 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .244/.411/.433 slash line on the year.

Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 9 4-for-4 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Dodgers May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0

