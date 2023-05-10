Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Padres on May 10, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Byron Buxton, Xander Bogaerts and others in this game.
Twins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 39th, 1.093 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks seventh.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|8
|6
|6
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .233/.336/.508 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has collected 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.
- He has a slash line of .185/.261/.363 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has five doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .273/.366/.447 on the season.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has nine doubles, five home runs, 36 walks and 17 RBI (31 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .244/.411/.433 slash line on the year.
- Soto enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 9
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
