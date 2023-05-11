On Thursday, Alex Kirilloff (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).

Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.

In 26.7% of his 45 games a year ago, Kirilloff drove in a run (12 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (15.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 10 of 45 games last year (22.2%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (6.7%) he scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 19 .218 AVG .288 .279 OBP .304 .269 SLG .470 4 XBH 6 0 HR 3 9 RBI 12 23/4 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

