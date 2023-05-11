Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Byron Buxton -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Padres
|Twins vs Padres Odds
|Twins vs Padres Prediction
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Buxton has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (52.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.2 per game).
- Darvish (2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.