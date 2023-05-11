Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), with at least two hits five times (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (29.4%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.2 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
