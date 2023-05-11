On Thursday, Max Kepler (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .223 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Kepler has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (23.1%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler has driven in a run in 10 games this year (38.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.4%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
