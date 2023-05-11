Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .242.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.2% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
