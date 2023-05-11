In a Thursday NBA Playoff slate that has two compelling matchups, the Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third) BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -2.5

BOS -2.5 BOS Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHI Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 212.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -2.5

PHO -2.5 PHO Odds to Win: -140

-140 DEN Odds to Win: +119

+119 Total: 226 points

