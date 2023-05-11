Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (20-17) and the San Diego Padres (19-18) squaring off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 11.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-2) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (2-0).

Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Minnesota has won two of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (157 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule