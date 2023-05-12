Julius Randle NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 12
Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|25.1
|15.4
|Rebounds
|8.5
|10.0
|7.7
|Assists
|3.5
|4.1
|3.4
|PRA
|35.5
|39.2
|26.5
|PR
|31.5
|35.1
|23.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|1.6
Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.
- Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- The Heat allow 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.
Julius Randle vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|36
|24
|5
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5/8/2023
|39
|20
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/6/2023
|38
|10
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/2/2023
|38
|25
|12
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|15
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|36
|15
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|36
|43
|9
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2/2/2023
|34
|23
|10
|6
|3
|0
|3
