The Minnesota Twins versus Chicago Cubs game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Max Kepler and Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-160). The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Minnesota and its opponent have finished below the over/under in four games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.6.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 18-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Minnesota has played in 38 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-20-4).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-7 9-10 11-10 10-7 18-14 3-3

