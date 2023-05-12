The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and the Chicago Cubs (18-19) will clash in the series opener on Friday, May 12 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray pitching for the Twins and Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Twins' game against the Cubs but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Cubs with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 18, or 72%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline underdog of +125 or worse.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.