Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins head into the second of a three-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 10th-best in MLB action with 47 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .380.

The Twins are last in the majors with a .217 batting average.

Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (164 total).

The Twins are 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .297.

Twins batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.144).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (5-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Ryan is trying to notch his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Ryan is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers

