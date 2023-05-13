Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs meet at Target Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ryan has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.45), third in WHIP (.841), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .215/.327/.469 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a .212/.298/.444 slash line so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.348/.515 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 42 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .311/.430/.481 slash line on the year.

Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

