Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cubs on May 13, 2023
Byron Buxton and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs meet at Target Field on Saturday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ryan has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.45), third in WHIP (.841), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .215/.327/.469 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits).
- He has a .212/.298/.444 slash line so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Max Kepler or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .279/.348/.515 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 42 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .311/.430/.481 slash line on the year.
- Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.