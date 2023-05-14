Twins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (22-18) and the Chicago Cubs (19-20) facing off at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.
The probable pitchers are Louie Varland for the Twins and Marcus Stroman (2-3) for the Cubs.
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cubs Player Props
|Twins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Cubs
|Twins vs Cubs Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota is 18-7 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 175 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.